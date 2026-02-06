Mild weekend ahead before cold front arrives late Sunday

🌤️ The weekend

We cool down just a tiny bit today, but let’s be honest — it’s still going to feel very mild for early February. A weather system moving through southern California slightly weakens our warm ridge, but it doesn’t do much to us.

Saturday? Warm again.

Sunday? Still warm, especially in southern Idaho.

This means the Winter Carnival will look especially warm this weekend, with temperatures near the upper 30s by noon. Highs in McCall Saturday remaining in the mid 40s! A light jacket will be your friend at the parade.

But late Sunday into early Monday morning — that’s when things finally shift.

A Pacific cold front FINALLY moves in:



Southern areas: light rain, around 0.05–0.15"

Northern areas: heavier totals, 0.15–0.75"

West-facing mountain slopes could see close to 1 inch

Most of this falls as rain, because the colder air lags behind the moisture. So by the time snow levels really drop, a lot of the precipitation is already winding down. Minor accumulations are expected by Monday evening with up to 1"-3" of snowfall in the West Central Mountains.

❄️ Monday through Friday

Monday is our transition day.



Cold air pushes in Monday morning in SE Oregon and by midday in SW Idaho.

Snow levels start around 4,000–6,000 feet Monday morning.

By Tuesday morning, they drop to 2,500–3,500 feet.

That means mountain snow is likely, but for the Snake Plain, precipitation chances are pretty low (about 15–40%). Higher elevations have better odds.

After Monday, things quiet down again. Storms will mostly pass north and south of us, keeping significant precipitation away. There’s still a small chance (15–30%) of mountain showers through midweek, but nothing major.

Temperatures next week?

Slightly above normal — not as warm as this current stretch, but not bitterly cold either.

The Big Picture

We finally say goodbye to this spring-like stretch early next week 🌷➡️❄️

The front will cool us down and mix things up a bit, but this isn’t shaping up to be a major snow event for the valleys. Mountains will benefit more than lower elevations.

If you’ve been loving the 50s… enjoy the weekend.

If you’ve been waiting for winter to act like winter… it’s at least trying to show up.