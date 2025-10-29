Mild weather week with Highs climbing into the 60s by the weekend

Happy Hump Day! We are cruising through this week with mild weather in store.

Today-Friday:

It’s a cold front day! A weak disturbance is moving through this morning, bringing more clouds from west to east and maybe a few sprinkles or mountain flurries across northern Baker and Valley counties. You’ll also notice some breezy east-to-southeast winds this morning,

before shifting northwest and calming later today. After this system passes, high pressure builds back in—keeping Thursday and Friday dry but with some passing clouds. Temperatures will stay near normal, slightly cooler than average at 57 degrees.

Which means it will be perfect trick-or-treating weather.

Weekend outlook:

The weekend starts off mild and a bit unsettled. A weakening ridge Saturday allows Pacific moisture to move in from the southwest—meaning scattered showers across the northern mountains, mainly Saturday into early Sunday. Elsewhere, conditions stay mostly dry with snow levels relatively high at 9–10,000 feet. Highs on Saturday will run about 10° above normal, as valley floors sit in the mid-60s. The ridge rebuilds Sunday into Monday, keeping most areas quiet before another Pacific system approaches midweek. Expect increasing clouds and rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures staying 5–10° above average under that southwest flow.

Idaho News 6 Snow and rain mixture possible Saturday and Sunday.

Today

Mostly cloudy through tthe morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Breezy and cool through the day ahead!

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Pack the jacket for trick-or-treating.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62.