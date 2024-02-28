Mild temperatures continue ahead of a cold front. Here's what to expect as we wrap up the work week.

Good Morning Idaho, we are halfway through the week!

A high pressure ridge over the area will warm temperatures by 10 degrees today. Waking up, light showers will move through the area with temperatures starting in the 40s and a high of 55 degrees by the afternoon! These mild temperatures will continue through Tomorrow. Snow and rain showers will continue in McCall, Baker City, and Ontario. While the Valley floors will remain dry through the day. Around 9 pm rain will push to the floors becoming widespread in the Treasure and Magic Valley overnight. By the morning, Valley Floors will be dry with temperatures reaching the 60s!

Idaho News 6

However, As the next front prepares to arrive tomorrow afternoon, strong surface winds will arrive ahead of the front. There is a Wind Advisory in place for South Central, Southwest and West Central Idaho and Northeast Oregon from 8 am MST to 11 pm MST. South Winds will be 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Following these stronger winds is the next storm system, bringing widespread rain to the valley floors by the evening.

Initially, Snow levels will be around 6000-7000 feet ahead of the cold front in SW Idaho, and around 3000-4000 feet behind the front on Thursday night west of Burns and Baker City OR. Heavy snow is expected for the West Central and Boise Mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 8 pm MST Thursday to 5 pm MST Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches in the valleys, except 8 to 17 inches over the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on ridge tops causing blowing snow. Keep your umbrella with you as we head into the weekend, Rain chances continue into Friday with snow showers expected for Saturday. Stay up to date with my latest forecast here Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos