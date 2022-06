IDAHO — The Treasure Valley is in for another gorgeous day, with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures warming up to the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be even warmer, but skies will be cloudier with scattered showers in the West Central Mountains and East Central Mountains.

Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week, hitting 90 degrees on Friday.

In the Magic Valley there will be sunny skies with temperatures warming up to the mid-70s.