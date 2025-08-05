Midweek Cold Front Brings Breezy Cool-Down Before Heat Rebuilds Next Week

Good Tuesday Morning! It’s going to be a gorgeous day.

Temperatures gradually warm back into the lower 90s through Wednesday with southwest flow settling in. By late Wednesday night, a cold front will sweep through, bringing gusty west-northwest winds and a slight chance (15-30%) of showers for NE Oregon and west-central Idaho into Thursday. Thunderstorms with lightning will be possible Thursday afternoon as instability peaks.

Behind the front, cooler air settles in, dropping temperatures to about 10 degrees below normal for Thursday and Friday. Dry weather holds through the weekend with a gradual warming trend.

By early next week, we’ll be eyeing a return to near-normal temperatures, with a few models showing potential for triple digits by Tuesday as high pressure builds back in.

Enjoy the perfect balance of summer warmth and cool-downs this week! 🌞🍃

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.