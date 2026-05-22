Memorial Day weekend heats up with temperatures nearing the 90s before a sharp cool down arrives next week

Good morning, Idaho! Prepare for a hot holiday weekend

After a stretch of mild spring weather, summer-like temperatures are building across southwest Idaho just in time for Memorial Day weekend. High pressure continues strengthening over the region, bringing mostly dry conditions and temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above average through Monday.

Saturday and Sunday will continue the warming trend, with many lower valley locations climbing into the 80s and approaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by Memorial Day. Along with the heat, expect increasingly breezy conditions as winds shift southwesterly ahead of an approaching Gulf of Alaska storm system. A slight chance of isolated thunderstorms may develop near the Nevada border late into Sunday night.

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Memorial Day is expected to be the warmest day of the stretch, but changes arrive quickly afterward. Gusty winds will increase on Monday ahead of a strong cold front, elevating fire weather concerns due to warm temperatures, dry conditions, and stronger winds.

By Tuesday, the cold front moves across western Idaho, bringing much cooler air, gusty winds, scattered showers, and even a slight chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures could drop more than 20 degrees behind the front, making for a dramatic shift compared to the holiday weekend warmth.

The cooler, unsettled pattern lingers into Wednesday before drier and warmer conditions gradually return by the end of next week.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

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McCall Extended Forecast

Idaho News 6

Sun Valley Extended Forecast