Major Pattern Shift: Warm and dry to Rain & Snow Returning

Mild and dry conditions persist through Wednesday afternoon as a ridge of high pressure remains in place. This ridge has also introduced a southwesterly flow, which will generate breezy conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures peak on Wednesday, running 10–15 degrees above average for this time of year.

A noticeable shift in pattern arrives on Wednesday evening. A high-amplitude trough strengthening along the West Coast will move inland, bringing increasing clouds and the first chances of showers. A 15–30% chance of precipitation develops across southeast Oregon and the central Idaho mountains late Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin high—around 8,000–9,000 ft as the first showers arrive.

By Thursday, winds strengthen further ahead of the front, and isolated showers may begin to develop in southwest Idaho late in the day. Higher confidence in precipitation comes early Friday as the trough and cold front sweep across the region. Snow levels will continue to fall, reaching 5,000–6,000 ft by Friday afternoon.

Idaho News 6 A cold front arrives Thursday morning, bringing producing conditions, valley rain, and mountain snow.

Rain totals in the lower valleys remain light, hovering around 0.15 inches, while higher elevations and mountain ridges could see up to 0.50 inches of liquid equivalent. Snowfall amounts will range from 1–3 inches over ridges and high-elevation passes.

Looking into early next week, colder and unsettled weather continues.

Idaho News 6

Veterans Day

Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday

A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, Southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A 20% chance of rain before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night

A 20% chance of rain before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday

A 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night

A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday

A 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.