Less wind, more sunshine on Saturday

The cold front that brought a burst of rain and snow along with strong wind gusts to the region is departing along with the steady precipitation seen in the mountains. There will be scattered snow showers around in higher elevations through Saturday morning.

A pleasant but cool day is on tap for Saturday. Increased sunshine and diminishing wind will make it feel substantially warmer than Friday, although the actual air temperature will be similar.

Cloud cover increases Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of the next batch of moisture. Heavy mountain snow can be expected once again, however snow levels will be higher this time around. Precipitation is likely in the form of rain for the valleys.

A weak high pressure ridge builds back over the region later in the week helping to dry us out and warm us up for the end of the week!