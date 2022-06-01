Late-week warming

Clouds and the temperature will be on the increase Thursday. I expect temperatures to top 80 in the valley with no rain likely.

Friday will feature more sunshine into the early afternoon then increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It will be just as warm as Thursday with a high near 80.

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with a chance of showers in the afternoon in the valley and showers likely in the central mountains. It will be cooler with valley temperatures dropping back down to near 70. Temperatures in the mountains at 5000 feet (McCall) will be in the 50s.

On Sunday showers are more likely across most of western Idaho and valley temperatures will drop into the 60s.

