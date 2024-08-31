Labor Day weekend forecast continues to be smoky but it looks like there may be slight improvements

Happy Saturday Idaho

Today the smoke plume continues to hover over SW Idaho, here's current air quality conditions across SW Idaho as of 3pm. Unhealthy conditions continue across the Treasure Valley. It will be important to limit time outdoors.

Idaho News 6

Heading into Sunday temperatures remain in the 90s. Changes will occur heading into Sunday afternoon and evening as an upper level low approaches the area. Clouds will build in and showers and storms may develop across the Southern Border between Nevada and Idaho.

Monday it looks like this system organizes over the Central Mountains and the Magic Valley.

Unfortunately, these showers don't bring much rain but rather elevate the risk of wildfires. Therefore, we will be under a wildfire weather watch Sunday afternoon through Monday Morning.

