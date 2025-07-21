Kicking off the week on a cooler note… but the heat’s not gone for good. Find out when temps climb back up

Good Morning, Idaho!

A weak cold front is moving through the region, bringing unseasonably cool weather. Temperatures across the area will sit in the mid to upper 80s. Enjoy the much needed relief from the heat!

As the front moves through, scattered showers are expected from Eastern Oregon into the West Central Mountains. Valley floors may receive a few isolated showers, but it looks to be mostly dry through the day.

Storms are possible in the area this afternoon. This could bring brief heavy downpours and gusty winds if you are caught in one.

Through the week ahead, heat is expected to return so enjoy the cooler conditions!

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Breezy afternoon, Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

