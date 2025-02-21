It's a nice dry start to the weekend before rain returns.

Good Morning Everyone!

We've got a pleasant weekend in store.

Friday will bring nice clear skies into the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s along the Valley Floors. If you're heading up to the mountains, bundle up! Temperatures will top out in the mid-30s this afternoon.

Idaho News 6

An upper-level system passing through Saturday morning will bring a light dusting of snow near 6 am to the West Central Mountains and portions of Eastern Oregon. I'm not anticipating any major impacts, accumulations will generally be less than an inch.

Sunday will be the day everyone needs to prepare for wet and soggy conditions. Another system tracking in from the Pacific will bring periods of rain Saturday night into Sunday Afternoon. Mountains will start the day with snow, changing over to rain as temperatures warm. Be cautious traveling this day, conditions will vary across SW Idaho.

Idaho News 6

Friends traveling into the McCall Winter Carnival can expect cold conditions throughout the Torchlight Parade. Layers will be important!

The weekend overall looks to remain calm and quiet. However, Sunday - do not forget the poncho or umbrella. Snow and Rain Showers will be on and off throughout the day.

Stay tuned with us all weekend long for live coverage of the McCall Winter Carnival

Find me on socials here: https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/