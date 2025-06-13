Isolated showers linger, but expect a relatively warm and comfortable weekend ahead

We've made it to the weekend - cheers to Friday!
Expect a warm, pleasant weekend area-wide. There will be a weak disturbance moving through the area today, which could bring on a few isolated storms along the East and West Central Mountains during lunchtime overall, though we look pretty quiet into the weekend.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Gusty winds will be nearing 21 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Father's Day
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Juneteenth
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/