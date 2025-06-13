Watch Now
Isolated showers linger, but expect a relatively warm and comfortable weekend ahead

We've made it to the weekend - cheers to Friday!

Expect a warm, pleasant weekend area-wide. There will be a weak disturbance moving through the area today, which could bring on a few isolated storms along the East and West Central Mountains during lunchtime overall, though we look pretty quiet into the weekend.

Sunny, with a high near 86. Gusty winds will be nearing 21 mph.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunny, with a high near 88.

