Isolated Showers and a possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon, here's the details

It will kick off as a pleasant Friday, with temperatures expected to be near 74°. However, an unsettled weather pattern starts as we head into the afternoon. Isolated showers are expected as we head into 5 pm with a slight chance of thunderstorms possible.

Into Saturday, the Treasure and Magic Valley may see a few straying showers with a bulk of the moisture making a line from Burns into the West Central Mountains. Those areas are expected to continue seeing showers, with thunderstorms possible. Thunderstorms may hold strong gusty winds nearing 50 mph, small hail, and brief heavy rain.

Sunday looks to bring a bit more rain on the board for the Treasure and Magic Valleys. Showers will start light in the morning and become widespread by 5 pm.

It's best to prepare for the week ahead by having the Umbrella on hand. Either way it's still going to be a mostly comfortable week for us,

