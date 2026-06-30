Isolated mountain storms today and Wednesday, ahead of a picture-perfect Holiday weekend

Good morning, Idaho!

Southern Idaho will see a mix of isolated thunderstorms and warming temperatures this week before a drier pattern settles in for the Fourth of July weekend.

A few showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the best chances focused over the central Idaho mountains. Some isolated storms may also develop near the Idaho-Nevada border and portions of eastern Oregon. While widespread severe weather is not expected, any storm that forms could produce lightning, brief heavy rain, and gusty winds up to 50 mph.

Idaho News 6

Many lower elevation communities, including much of the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley, will remain dry. Still, anyone spending time outdoors in the mountains should be prepared for changing weather conditions during the afternoon and evening hours.

By Thursday and Friday, thunderstorm chances become even more limited as warmer and drier air begins to move into the region. Any storms that do develop will likely stay confined to the higher terrain near the Idaho-Nevada border and central Idaho mountains.

At the same time, temperatures will continue to climb. Highs across the Snake River Plain will return to the 80s by midweek before warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July forecast is looking perfect for outdoor celebrations across southern Idaho. Most areas are expected to stay dry with a mix of sunshine and warm temperatures. While an isolated mountain thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out, widespread rain is not expected.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend, with many lower elevation communities reaching the low 90s Saturday and the mid-90s by Sunday. Hot weather is expected to persist into early next week as high pressure strengthens across the western United States.

Overall, expect a few isolated mountain storms through the middle of the week, followed by warmer temperatures and mainly dry conditions heading into the holiday weekend.

Idaho News 6