Inversion continues, with stagnant air and dense fog across the Snake River Plain

Good Morning Everyone!

It’s MLK Day, and we’re starting the week with an Air Stagnation Advisory in place through 11 AM Thursday for the Treasure Valley and a Dense Fog advisory for the Magiv Valley this afternoon. The biggest impact will be poor air quality, which can be especially tough for anyone with respiratory issues. To check current air quality in your Neighborhood head to airnow.gov

In the Magic Valley, remember to increase your following distance and use your low beams when driving through dense fog.

Satellite and observations show the Northwest blanketed in low clouds and fog this morning. Some areas of dense fog — especially in the western Magic Valley — may gradually lift into a low overcast today.

Models show better mixing east and south of Mountain Home toward Glenns Ferry, meaning a few spots could sneak in some sunshine. Otherwise, the Treasure Valley stays locked under low clouds through Tuesday, keeping highs near the freezing mark.

We may start to see improvement by Wednesday, but the core of the Treasure Valley could hold onto the fog and low clouds even longer. By Wednesday morning, the Ontario area could hit 7 straight days of low clouds and fog — one of the longer stretches we’ve seen in years.

Meanwhile, the mountains stay on the sunny side of the inversion with milder temperatures through midweek.

Looking ahead to late week and the weekend, models show a weak system could briefly help break the inversion Friday into Saturday, but precipitation chances remain low — mainly for the west-central Idaho mountains, while the valleys likely stay dry.