Expect a soaking rain in the valley on Monday with snow above 3500 feet. 1"-2" of snow in Idaho City with 4"-8" in the ski resorts.

The Treasure Valley should see a quarter to a half inch of rain with this storm while the heaviest snow will fall in the Wood River Valley and Stanley area.

The valley will continue to see highs in the 40s this week with low 50s possible by the end of the week.