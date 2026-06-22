90s continue ahead of a pattern change bringing cooler and wetter weather

Good morning, Idaho!

Prepare for a quiet and hot week with highs sitting in the upper 80s to 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb around 10 degrees above normal Tuesday through Thursday across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon as high pressure builds overhead. Afternoon highs in the lower valleys will likely reach the upper 80s to low 90s, while breezy west-to-northwest winds continue each afternoon.

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There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly across eastern Oregon and areas near the Nevada border. Most communities will stay dry, but a few storms could develop during the afternoon and evening hours as subtropical moisture begins to move north into the region.

By Thursday, warm and mostly dry weather remains in place, although a few showers or thunderstorms could develop in the central Idaho mountains and near the Nevada border.

Looking ahead to the weekend, confidence is growing that a stronger weather system will move into the Pacific Northwest, bringing a cooler and wetter pattern. For now, a cold front is expected to arrive on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and increasing the chances of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

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Extended Forecast

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