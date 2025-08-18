Hot weather returns

Good Monday Morning! We’ve got a toasty week ahead of us; prepare for some heat.

Today expect sunny and dry conditions with temperatures hovering in the mid-90s. An upper high centered over Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona will build westward, causing an increase in temperatures through the middle of the week.

Tuesday will be a reflection of the weekend with highs sitting in the upper 90s to triple digits along the valley floors.

Through the week ahead, temperatures will dip slightly into Wednesday and Thursday as a weak trough brushes the Canadian border. However, monsoon moisture will begin creeping north into southern Idaho by late Tuesday, though not enough for storms until later in the week.

By the weekend, the heat returns with highs in the upper 90s, along with another push of monsoon moisture that could bring isolated thunderstorms and an increased wildfire risk.

