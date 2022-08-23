Watch Now
Hot temperatures continue through work week, cool down on the way

Anna's Tuesday August 23, 2022 forecast
Posted at 5:58 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 07:58:53-04

Temperatures in the upper-90s continue in the Treasure Valley Tuesday, but a cool down is on the way. Temperatures will cool to the mid-90s by Friday and to the low-90s and upper-80s for the weekend, but the cooler temperatures will not last.

Next week temperatures in the Treasure Valley will warm back up to the mid then upper-90s, possibly hitting 100 degrees again by mid-week.

Conditions will be clearer in the East and West Central Mountains Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s. There is a chance rain and thunderstorms could return Wednesday and Thursday.

