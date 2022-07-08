Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot temperatures continue in the Treasure Valley for the weekend

Anna's Friday July 8 2022 Forecast
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 09:54:46-04

The Treasure Valley will continue to see temperatures in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday. Sunday the high will be just under 90 degrees before temperatures warm up again on Monday. Next week highs above 100 degrees are on tap for several days.

In the Magic Valley, conditions are very similar with highs Friday in the mid-to-upper-90s. There is a red flag warning that will be in effect for parts of the Magic Valley from noon to 9 pm Friday because of the heat and some gusty wind that is anticipated.

The West Central Mountains will once again see a chance of showers throughout the day and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. This will continue Saturday as well.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018