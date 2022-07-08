Hot temperatures continue in the Treasure Valley for the weekend

The Treasure Valley will continue to see temperatures in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday. Sunday the high will be just under 90 degrees before temperatures warm up again on Monday. Next week highs above 100 degrees are on tap for several days.

In the Magic Valley, conditions are very similar with highs Friday in the mid-to-upper-90s. There is a red flag warning that will be in effect for parts of the Magic Valley from noon to 9 pm Friday because of the heat and some gusty wind that is anticipated.

The West Central Mountains will once again see a chance of showers throughout the day and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. This will continue Saturday as well.