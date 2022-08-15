Hot, sunny conditions for start of work week

Conditions will be calmer than last week in the Treasure Valley, but it is going to be hot. Temperatures will be in the upper-90s in the Treasure Valley Monday and Tuesday before warming up with triple-digits Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday are the next best chance for rain across Southern and Central Idaho, though most of the rain will be isolated south of the Treasure Valley and to the mountain regions.

Temperatures will bounce between the mid-90s and the upper-90s in the Treasure Valley to close out the work week and start the weekend.