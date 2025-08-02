Hot, smoky weekend ahead with cooler temperatures on the way

This Afternoon
Mostly sunny and hot with a slight (20%) chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms. Areas of smoke reducing visibility at times. High near 90. West-northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear with areas of smoke lingering. Low around 64. Northwest wind 5–7 mph becoming calm overnight.
Saturday
Sunny and hot under smoky skies. High near 92. Light wind becoming northwest 5–9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear with continued areas of smoke. Low near 63. Northwest wind easing to calm after midnight.
Sunday
Hot and sunny with patchy smoke. High near 93. Light west wind in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy with a low near 61.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation 20%.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, cooler. Low around 57.
Tuesday
Sunny and warmer with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low around 61.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot. High near 91.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 62.