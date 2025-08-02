Hot, smoky weekend ahead with cooler temperatures on the way

This Afternoon

Mostly sunny and hot with a slight (20%) chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms. Areas of smoke reducing visibility at times. High near 90. West-northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear with areas of smoke lingering. Low around 64. Northwest wind 5–7 mph becoming calm overnight.

Saturday

Sunny and hot under smoky skies. High near 92. Light wind becoming northwest 5–9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear with continued areas of smoke. Low near 63. Northwest wind easing to calm after midnight.

Sunday

Hot and sunny with patchy smoke. High near 93. Light west wind in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy with a low near 61.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, cooler. Low around 57.

Tuesday

Sunny and warmer with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear. Low around 61.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot. High near 91.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy. Low around 62.