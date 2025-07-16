Hot and dry weather continues, with a chance of triple digits on the horizon

Happy Hump Day!

We’re halfway through the week, and the hot, dry weather isn’t letting up. Expect another breezy afternoon, with winds gusting up to 25 mph. A ridge to the south of us will start building northward, cranking up the heat heading into Friday. There’s about a 50% chance we hit triple digits, but even if we don’t, highs will still soar into the upper 90s— stay cool and stay hydrated.

That ridge will also bring a more southerly flow aloft, drawing in some added moisture. This could spark isolated storms near the Idaho/Nevada border over the next few days. While no red flag warnings are currently in effect, fire danger remains a concern—avoid outdoor burning as we head into the weekend.

As far as wildfire smoke goes, this will continue to build in and build out through the days ahead, to get an accurate update on the AQI head to https://www.airnow.gov/

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Thursday

Patchy smoke after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

