High winds Saturday, cooler Sunday, and then record warmth next week

Good morning, everyone! Mother Nature is creating her own March Madness. We've got a mix of rain, snow, gusty winds, and even a large warm-up in store.

Light rain and high-elevation snow will continue in the northern mountains through Saturday night, but the bigger story is shaping up to be Saturday’s wind event. Forecast models continue to show potential for strong to damaging winds as a powerful cold front moves through around midday and into the afternoon. Right now, the greatest concern looks to be for southern Idaho, especially the Snake Basin east of Boise and areas south toward the Nevada border.

A High Wind Watch remains in effect for the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley, and parts of eastern Oregon Saturday from 1 PM to 7 PM, where wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible. Winds this strong can knock down trees and power lines and may lead to scattered power outages. Remain weather aware into the weekend.

Along with the wind, the front will bring a quick round of precipitation to much of the area. Most valley locations will just see a brief period of rain, while the mountains north of the Snake Basin could pick up 6 to 12 inches of snow above 5,500 feet. McCall is expected to stay mostly rain for much of the event, only switching to snow near the end with little accumulation.

Behind the front, Sunday turns much colder, with temperatures dropping 15 to 20 degrees compared to Saturday. The good news is it will also be less windy, and skies will begin to clear.

That cooldown will not last long. By Monday, a ridge of high pressure starts building back in, bringing a rapid warm-up. After a few light showers in northern areas Sunday night, clearing conditions and much warmer air arrive to start the week. Temperatures are expected to soar Tuesday through Friday, with record highs possible across the region.

Bottom line: Saturday will be the impact day with strong winds, a sharp cold front, and brief rain or snow. Sunday turns colder but quieter, and then a major warm-up arrives next week.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

McCall Forecast