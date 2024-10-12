High 70s this weekend with cooler temperatures in the forecast 

Happy Saturday!

We had a cool start to Saturday morning, we started off in the 50s then got to the 70s around the afternoon.

If you're someone who gets cold easily, make sure to grab a light jacket before you head out. We have some cloud coverage in the Treasure Valley causing it to feel cooler than it is.

We're going to stay consistent in the high 70s up until Wednesday. We'll drop to 69 degrees on Wednesday with a fifty percent chance of rain.

That rain may stay until Thursday bringing cooler temperatures to the area — both Thursday and Friday we'll be in the low 50s.

We'll have some lingering clouds on Friday, but we'll warm back up to the low 60s next weekend.