Heavy Mountain Snow is expected through this evening

Good Morning Everyone! If you are a snow lover, we've got a great forecast for you today.

Unsettled weather continues today as a lingering system keeps showers going across much of the region. Snow levels will hover near 3,500 to 4,500 feet, keeping snowfall focused in the mountains while lower elevations mainly deal with rain. Grab the umbrella!

A Winter Weather advisory is still in place along the mountains through 11 pm tonight. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the mountain valleys, with 10-16 inches above 6000 feet. Gusty winds up to 35 mph will produce localized drifting and blowing snow. Travel into the mountains will be difficult this afternoon.

Another disturbance moves through later today into early Thursday, sending a cold front across the area. This will bring widespread precipitation, with colder air creating unstable conditions, making brief bursts of heavier snow, graupel, and even an isolated rumble of thunder possible this afternoon and evening, especially in the west-central Idaho mountains and nearby areas of the western Magic Valley.

Snow levels will drop on Thursday to around 1,500 to 2,500 feet. It's likely the Magic Valley will see minor accumulations of 0.5 to 2 inches south of Twin Falls. Mountain areas will continue to see steady snowfall, while valley locations mostly stay dry.

By Friday, weather conditions calm down with drier air and increasing high pressure moving in. At the end of the snowy event, accumulations hover between 5 inches and a foot across the mountains.

High pressure strengthens on Saturday, bringing clearing skies and dry conditions. A weak system passing to the north on Sunday may increase cloud cover, but the weekend looks overall dry.

High pressure and light winds will favor an inversion into next week. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than average in the mountains, while valley locations run a bit cooler than normal due to trapped cold air.

Either way, I'm not saying to use your PTO today, but if you love snowboarding or skiing, it's gonna be a great day on the mountain!