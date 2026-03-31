Good Morning everyone! Grab the umbrella as you head out the door.

Rain moves in today, bringing a round of showers to start the day, with a few thunderstorms possible by the afternoon and evening. Snow levels will remain fairly high, around 6500 to 7500 feet, keeping most valleys as rain while the mountains pick up some light snow. Keep the umbrella with you however through the day, rain will grow steadily throughout the afternoon.

The main system arrives Wednesday into Wednesday night, bringing widespread precipitation, gusty winds, and a noticeable shift in conditions. SW Winds will increase ahead of the system, with gusts reaching 35 to 45 mph across parts of southeast Oregon and higher terrain in southwest Idaho.

Snow levels will hover near 6500 feet during the day Wednesday before dropping overnight as colder air moves in behind a cold front. This will lead to the heaviest mountain snow, with 8 to 16 inches possible above 6500 feet, especially near Banner Summit, Big Creek Summit, and Warm Lake Summit.

Forecast ahead: Heavy mountain snow expected Wednesday into Thursday afternoon

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/31/2026

Mountain valleys could also see 3 to 6 inches as rain transitions to snow overnight. By Thursday morning, travel along Highway 55 and US 95 may become slushy or snow covered in spots.

Idaho News 6

Thursday remains unsettled as the upper-level low lingers overhead. Expect scattered showers, a mix of rain and graupel, and even a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Winds will remain windy, with gusts up to 50 mph possible in more exposed areas like the Snake Plain east of Mountain Home and the Camas Prairie.

Conditions begin to improve Friday as the system exits to the east, with lingering mountain showers. By the weekend, drier weather returns and temperatures rebound, climbing back to above normal by Sunday.

Talk about weather whiplash — from spring warmth to mountain snow and back again.

Either way, be sure to put away the patio pillows, secure loose items around the home, and get the furry friends prepared for the possible thunderstorms this afternoon.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Idaho News 6

McCall Forecast