Heat & smoke hold steady for a few more days

Hot and smoky late-summer weather continues across our area Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s again in the Treasure Valley under clear but smoky skies. Dense surface smoke continues in the mountains as well, with mostly clear skies overhead and temps into the mid-80s in McCall, Stanley, and Sun Valley.

The heat and smoke will hold steady through Thursday, with breezy winds likely making a return to the high terrain on Wednesday which will lead to increased fire danger.

Come Friday, a system approaching from the northwest will drive a cold front across the Gem State, serving to drop temperatures to more typical September levels for the weekend, but also triggering some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening across SW and central Idaho.