Heat is here today, gone tomorrow

One more hot and clear summer day before a dry cold front mixes things up late Monday and brings more smoke back into the picture.

Temperatures for Monday will be almost identical to Sunday, with low 90s in the Treasure Valley, upper 80s in the Magic Valley and upper 70s to low 80s with sunshine in the mountains.

Winds will start picking up this afternoon ahead of the approaching front, and skies will start becoming hazy as more smoke gets funneled into SW Idaho. No rain or even cloud cover is expected with this disturbance, but a noticeable drop in temperatures sets in on Tuesday as highs drop 5-10° across the area tomorrow, with breezy winds continuing.

Boise will then see highs hovering in the low to mid 80s from Wednesday all the way into Labor Day weekend, with sunshine and areas of smoke throughout the week.