Highs heads into the triple digits, smoke sticks around through the week

Good morning, Idaho☀️

High pressure will continue strengthening over the Northwest this week, bringing a steady warming trend across southwest Idaho. Temperatures will climb a few degrees each day, with many lower valley communities expected to reach 100 to 105 degrees by Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s to low 70s, providing relief before temperatures quickly climb again the following afternoon. Anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Wildfire smoke will remain another major concern throughout the week. Air Quality Alerts continue for southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon through at least Thursday as smoke from regional wildfires lingers across the area. While daytime heating and light afternoon breezes should help mix some of the smoke out each afternoon, hazy skies and degraded air quality are expected to persist.

Idaho News 6 Wildfire smoke will improve through the evening, then become denser again by Thursday morning.

Smoke will likely be thickest during the overnight and morning hours before improving slightly later in the day. Those with heart or lung conditions, older adults, children, and anyone spending extended time outdoors should continue monitoring air quality and limiting outdoor exposure when conditions worsen.

As we head into the weekend, the weather pattern becomes a little more active. Breezy winds are expected to develop Friday and continue through the weekend as an approaching weather system weakens the ridge slightly. The combination of gusty winds, hot temperatures, and dry vegetation will elevate fire weather concerns across the region. At the same time, a small amount of monsoonal moisture may begin working northward, bringing a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, primarily along the Idaho-Nevada border. Most neighborhoods across southwest Idaho are expected to remain dry, but temperatures will stay several degrees above average into early next week, with smoky conditions likely continuing until a stronger weather system arrives to clear the air.