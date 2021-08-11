Watch
Heat, haze and high pressure continue to dominate

Triple-digit heat returns to the Treasure Valley
Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 8/11/21
Posted at 8:37 AM, Aug 11, 2021
Today's forecast is brought to you by the letter "H," as heat, haze and high pressure remain our dominant weather influences.

Under the influence of amplifying high pressure over the Pacific Northwest, temperatures will continue to climb in the coming days, with upper 90s in Boise on Wednesday, then triple digits likely Thursday through Saturday.

Mountain towns like McCall and Ketchum will continue to warm as well, with patchy smoke and high temps into the 90s for the end of the workweek.

Sunday remains very warm, but an approaching disturbance will finally send a cool front our way on Monday, dropping temperatures back down into the 80s for next week though we remain dry through the extended period.

