Heat and Storm Chances Midweek — Cool Down Coming

Today (Tuesday) – A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Malheur County and the Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. Expect hot, dry conditions with some high clouds developing late. Overnight, clouds will keep southern areas warmer than usual.

Wednesday – Slightly cooler (by 2–4°) for most, but south-central Idaho stays just as hot. A touch of monsoon moisture from Nevada will bring a 15–25% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with gusty outflow winds possible.

Thursday – Temperatures drop 6–10° across the board as a weak Pacific trough moves in. Another 15–25% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms in south-central Idaho before skies clear at night.

Friday–Tuesday – A stalled front Friday shifts our pattern to southwest flow aloft, bringing in more monsoon moisture through the weekend. This means rising thunderstorm chances, especially in the mountains and northern counties, each afternoon and evening Saturday through Monday. Temperatures will hover near seasonal normals.

