Heat Advisory continues as monsoon moisture brings storm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday

Good Morning Idaho!

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Snake Plain and Southwest Idaho through this evening as temperatures remain high across the region. Highs will stay in the mid-90s to triple digits, and heat impacts remain possible, especially for those spending extended time outdoors. Move outdoor plans to the morning when it's coolest, or be sure to practice heat safety.

Idaho News 6

Monsoon moisture is moving into the area, bringing an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. While a few isolated showers are possible today, the better chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms arrives Tuesday as deeper moisture spreads across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon.

Idaho News 6

Some storms Tuesday and Wednesday could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds between 25 and 45 mph, and localized flooding concerns, especially near steep terrain and recent burn scars. While widespread flooding is not expected, brief periods of heavy rain could create issues in vulnerable locations.

Storm chances will gradually decrease by Wednesday as moisture shifts east, though isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over the mountains. Despite the increase in clouds and rain chances, temperatures will remain above average with highs mainly in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend.

Residents should stay weather-aware this week, especially if spending time outdoors near burn scars, canyons, or other flood-prone areas.