Hazy, dry and pleasant for first few days of September

September kicks off with continued dry, hazy and generally pleasant conditions, though we will be cooler than average for the first few days of the new month.

Highs in the Treasure vVlley will top off in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon, with upper 70s in the Magic Valley and low 70s with patchy smoke in the mountains. Winds will be light in the morning hours - great news for the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic which kicks off today! - but will start picking up in the afternoon.

Rinse and repeat for Thursday and Friday, with temps hovering around 80° in Boise through Friday with afternoon breezes and clear but hazy skies.

Labor Day weekend ushers in a nice warm-up, with high temps pushing 90° in the City of Trees with patchy smoke and sunshine from Saturday through Labor Day and beyond.