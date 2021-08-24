Hazy but pleasant weather trend continues

Smoke and cooler-than-average conditions will continue to the be trend in the coming days, though temperatures do warm bit by bit through Wednesday ahead of a weak cool front that moves through Wednesday night.

For Tuesday, it was a bit of a brisk start as morning lows dipped down to near 50° in the Boise area with a cool breeze, but sunshine will dominate overhead again today with temperatures climbing 2-4° over Monday. That means the Treasure Valley can expect highs in the mid-80s, with mid-70s up in the mountains.

Our next cool front is anticipated to move through the Gem State from west to east late Wednesday, possibly triggering some isolated thunderstorms in remote Elmore and Valley Counties, but most of our area remains dry as the system moves through.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees Thursday, with continued slight cooling Friday and Saturday, but generally we are in for a sunny, hazy and comfortably warm week.