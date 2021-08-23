Hazy but pleasant late-summer weather settles in

A weak cool front moving across the Northwest today will serve to drop temperatures just a touch in the Treasure Valley, but generally, Monday will look and feel a whole lot like Sunday.

Sunshine will dominate overhead but wildfire smoke at the surface will keep hazy skies and slightly diminished air quality in place. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low 80s in the Boise area, 2-4° cooler than yesterday with a light northwesterly wind.

Warmer weather sets in for Tuesday and Wednesday, then another weak and dry cool front moves through Wednesday night, sending temps back into the low 80s in SW Idaho for the end of the workweek.

Warm, clear and dry conditions will be in place for the final weekend of August. A passing shower is possible in the west central mountains later in the week but otherwise, dry weather rules for the foreseeable future across our area.