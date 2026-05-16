Gusty winds, mountain snow, and patchy frost ahead as cooler weather sticks around

Happy weekend, everyone!

A much cooler weather pattern settles in this weekend, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees below average on Sunday, along with gusty winds and even accumulating mountain snow.

Overnight into Sunday morning, a stronger system moves through southeast Oregon, bringing light to moderate precipitation, with snow levels dropping near 4,500 feet. Areas above 5,000 feet could see up to 2 inches of snow, while elevations above 6,000 feet may pick up 2 to 4 inches, mainly around the Steens Mountains. A few roads near the Oregon-Nevada border could briefly become slushy.

Sunday will also be windy, with northerly gusts between 30 and 45 mph possible across parts of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. The strongest winds are expected from Murphy to Bruneau. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms could redevelop over higher terrain later in the day.

The cool pattern sticks around into Monday, although temperatures rebound slightly. Overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning will fall into the low to mid-30s from Glenns Ferry through Twin Falls and Jerome, bringing the chance of patchy frost where winds calm down.

As of now, a freeze warning is in effect across eastern Idaho on Sunday from 3 a.m. to - 9 am. Cover sensitive crops.

Idaho News 6 Freeze warning in effect across eastern Idaho where temperatures will drop below freezing.

Looking ahead, lingering mountain showers continue through midweek before a warming trend returns. Temperatures are expected to climb back above average after Wednesday, with warmer and drier weather likely heading into next weekend.