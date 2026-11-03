Breezy Tuesday, then a warm-up into the weekend

Good morning, everyone!

Today, a low-pressure system moving into northern California will bring increasing high clouds and breezy conditions to southwest Idaho today. Southeast winds will gust between 20–35 mph across the Snake River Plain, making wind the biggest weather story.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures will climb about 5 degrees warmer than Monday, with afternoon highs near to slightly above seasonal averages. Most valleys will remain dry, although scattered showers are possible near the Idaho-Nevada border late this afternoon into tonight.

Wednesday – A Brief Break

High pressure briefly builds overhead Wednesday, bringing decreasing clouds, lighter winds and mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will remain seasonable, making Wednesday one of the quieter weather days this week.

Thursday – Another Chance of Showers

A weak disturbance will move through the region Thursday, bringing a 10–30% chance of precipitation, primarily across northern Idaho mountain zones.

Idaho News 6

Snow levels will range between 4,500–5,500 feet, with a light dusting possible in higher elevations. Mountain temperatures will drop 5–10 degrees, while valley temperatures will cool only slightly.

Friday Through the Weekend – Warming Up!

High pressure will strengthen across the region, keeping most of southwest Idaho dry through the weekend.

An atmospheric river will direct most of its moisture north of our region, limiting precipitation chances. Northern mountain areas could still see a few showers Friday.

By Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will climb 5–10 degrees above average, with highs reaching the 60s in lower valleys and the 40s and 50s in the mountains.

Sunday will bring increasing clouds and breezy conditions, but rain chances remain below 10%.

Early Next Week

Above-average temperatures and generally dry conditions will continue into Monday. By Tuesday, precipitation chances increase to 10–30% as the weather pattern begins shifting.