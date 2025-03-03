Strong winds sweep through the Upper Treasure Valley today

It's the first week of March! I hope you make it a great one.

A system passing to our south will bring on gusty Northwest winds between 25 mph and 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph possible in the Upper Treasure Valley. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor items before heading off to your morning commute. While the Treasure Valley won't see any rain, light rain and snow will increase along the Nevada border and into South Central Idaho.

The best chances of rain this week will be on Wednesday and Thursday as a Pacific system comes inland sliding across Oregon and into Nevada. This would bring on a round of showers in the Treasure Valley, and snow showers nearing 5,000 ft.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, NW winds 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain before 11 pm, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low of around 36. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday

A chance of rain and snow before 2 pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 8 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/