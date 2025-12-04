Grab the skis or the umbrella: mountain snow and valley rain are on the way this weekend.

Good Thursday morning!

As we head toward the weekend, umbrellas will be needed in the valleys while skis and snowboards come out in the mountains as an active weather pattern returns. The ridge of high pressure that brought sunny skies Wednesday is breaking down as northwest flow brings showers back this afternoon and evening. Showers spread from southeast Oregon into southwest Idaho, with snow developing in the west-central mountains around midday. La Grande and Baker City see a rain/snow mix, while the Treasure Valley stays mostly rain with only spotty showers. Mountains above 4,000 feet can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow by early Friday.

Friday is the main impact day. A stronger wave arrives late morning through the afternoon, bringing moderate to heavy mountain snow, with snowfall rates up to one inch per hour at times. Snow levels rise during the day, keeping valleys mostly rain, but higher terrain turns slick. Above 6,000 feet, 4 to 8 inches are likely on Friday alone, with up to a foot on the highest peaks, and McCall, New Meadows, and Warm Lake around 3 to 6 inches.

Unsettled weather continues into next week; grab the good, heavy-duty coat.

Showers continue into Saturday, mainly in the mountains, while valleys trend drier with fewer showers. Snow levels dip slightly to around 4,500 to 5,500 feet, allowing the mountains to pick up another 1 to 3 inches of snow. Northwest winds increase Friday night into Saturday with gusts up to 40 mph, especially across southeast Oregon, higher terrain, and the western Magic Valley. Temperatures remain mild for late fall, running 5 to 10 degrees above normal, and by the end of the weekend, areas above 6,000 feet may see 6 to 12 inches of total snowfall.

Areas above 6,000 ft in elevation have the potential to see 6"-12" through the weekend.

Looking ahead to Sunday through next week, the active, mild, and wet pattern continues. A disturbance Sunday brings scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow. Snow levels will sit near 4,000 to 6,000 feet, followed by a brief break on Monday.

Another strong Pacific system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially bringing moderate to heavy mountain precipitation, gusty winds, snow levels rising to 6,500–8,000 feet, and temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal.