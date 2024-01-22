Watch Now
Grab an Umbrella, another trough moves through the area bringing on precipitation

Precipitation will be between a tenth and a quarter inch
Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Temperatures climb to the 40s this week with scattered showers following
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 07:15:45-05

Happy Monday!

Last week the Valley saw plentiful snow and temperatures dropped below freezing, making roads hazardous for driving throughout the work week. If this January hasn't been cold enough, last Monday and Tuesday we saw one of the lowest temperatures so far for the month of January in Boise. A brutal 3 degrees. Thankfully, because of the warm front that moved through the area temperatures finally broke out of the teens and into the thirties.

That brings us to this week, grab your umbrellas and raincoats. As another area of low pressure moves through the Valley another round of Rain and snow is advancing into the region. While there is no current threat of freezing rain for the Treasure Valley as temperatures are increasing to the 40s this week, temperature lows are still in the 30s therefore this could change if we see a drop in temps. While the Treasure Valley isn't expecting to see any snow today, areas in the West Central Mountains are expecting heavier rain mixed with snow. Elevations between 5,000ft - 6,000ft can expect a wintry mix throughout the week. While heading out to your morning commute drive with caution as roads will be slick as precipitation continues.

