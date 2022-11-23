Got travel plans this week? Here is what you need to know about the weather.

A mix of light rain & snow showers will blow across the valley before midnight followed by clearing for Wednesday morning. No accumulation is expected in the valley with an inch of snow possible in Idaho City and 1"-2" in Long Valley including Cascade and McCall. 1"-3" is expected at Brundage and Tamarack while Bogus may see less than an inch with this fast-moving system. Slick secondary roads are likely overnight in central Idaho and over the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon.

The cold front that will move through overnight will bring gusty northwest winds in the valley Wednesday so despite lots of sunshine it will be blustery & cold. Travel conditions will be good on the interstate in both directions for Wednesday after sunrise.

Dry weather is expected with good travel weather Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. On Sunday, a much stronger pacific storm will race into the area bringing a mix of snow & rain in the valleys and several inches of snow in the central mountains. The Blue Mountains in Oregon could get snow-covered and slick on Sunday afternoon so travel over those mountains should be completed before noon if you don't want to see any precipitation.

Stay connected right here for updates on my travel forecast for the weekend!