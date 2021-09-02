Gorgeous summer weather continues

Our second day of September looks to be almost an exact carbon copy of the first of September, with sunshine, areas of light smoke, an afternoon breeze, and comfortable temperatures.

Boise will top off around 80° this afternoon, cooler than average but still perfectly pleasant. In the mountains, smoke will likely continue to come and go, but we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine beyond the haze and temperatures in the low 70s in towns like McCall and Ketchum.

Friday will be our last day of abnormally cool and clear conditions as warmer, smokier weather arrives for the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will climb from the low 80s on Friday to upper 80s and low 90s over the weekend.

Labor Day itself will be sunny, dry and hot, with a high of 92° in Boise for the end of the 3-day weekend. The warmth sticks around through the middle of next week, with no chance of precipitation in sight for at least the next seven days.