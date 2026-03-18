Get ready—record-breaking temperatures are on the way as we head into Saturday

Good morning, Idaho! Get ready for a warm-up. As we head into Saturday, southwest Idaho and much of the West Coast are diving into a streak of record-breaking warmth. We’re talking shorts, short sleeves, and even flip-flop weather, making an early appearance.

Idaho News 6

A stretch of record warmth continues across the region through Friday, with highs running 15 to 25 degrees above normal. In the Treasure Valley, temperatures are expected to climb close to — or even reach — 80 degrees each afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear, winds will remain fairly light, and it will feel much more like late spring than the middle of March.

Idaho News 6

Overnight lows will still cool off into the upper 30s and low 40s for most spots, though a few areas could stay a little milder where southeast winds remain elevated. Overall, the end of the work week stays dry, warm, and very quiet.

That changes heading into Saturday as a cold front moves through early in the day. Temperatures will drop around 10 to 15 degrees, skies will turn cloudier, and breezy westerly winds will return. There will also be a better chance for precipitation in the mountains, with the highest chances focused over higher terrain in southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.

Cooler weather then sticks around through Monday, though temperatures will still remain a bit above average for this time of year. Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, there are signs warmer air may try to build back in briefly.

For now, the best chance of additional precipitation late in the forecast period appears to remain mainly over southeast Oregon and the higher terrain of southwest Idaho.

Bottom line: enjoy the near-record warmth through Friday, as a cooler, breezier pattern returns this weekend.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Idaho News 6

Magic Valley Extended Forecast