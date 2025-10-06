From cool to Mild: A Warming Trend ahead

Happy Monday!

Idaho News 6 A chilly start to the morning in the snake plain. Be sure to cover sensitive plants!

We’re kicking off the week with a chilly start — many spots are dipping into the 30s and 40s this morning, and some patchy frost is possible in the western Magic Valley where temperatures are close to freezing. The good news: today stays quiet and sunny as drier air settles in and an upper ridge builds overhead. Highs will run just a few degrees below normal, topping out in the mid-60s.

By the middle of the week, a steady warming trend takes hold. Expect afternoon highs to climb about 5 degrees each day, eventually reaching the mid to upper 70s to even 80s across the lower valleys. Winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon, especially across Harney County into far southwest Idaho, where gusts could reach 25–35 mph.

Looking toward the weekend, a much more unsettled pattern is on the way. A large upper low off the coast will swing inland by Saturday, pulling in a broad plume of moisture tied in part to the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla. Rain chances increase as early as Friday afternoon, becoming more likely Saturday and Sunday. Mountain locations stand the best chance for heavier rainfall, with a 50–70% chance of seeing more than half an inch, while valley areas hold closer to a 10–30% chance.

Snow levels will start out high but drop to near 5,000–6,000 feet by Sunday, allowing for light mountain accumulations. Temperatures will also cool sharply, with highs falling into the 50s by Sunday and Monday — a true taste of late fall weather.

