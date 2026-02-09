Fresh mountain snow creates ideal conditions to start the week

Good Morning everyone! Changes are arriving this week, and you may have noticed overnight showers leaving a bit of rain on your cars this morning. In addition to this, fresh powder has moved in!

Snow totals as of 4am:

Bogus Basin- 4"

Tamarack - 6"

Brundage - 6"

Today

A cold front is moving through early this morning, bringing lingering rain and mountain snow to parts of southern Idaho. Most of the steady precipitation will wrap up by sunrise in the valleys, but mountain areas — especially the Boise Mountains and central Idaho ranges — will continue to see scattered rain and snow showers through the day.

By this afternoon, skies begin to clear, but it will be breezy and noticeably cooler. Keep the jacket with you through the day ahead.

Tonight, clearing skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly. That means patchy valley fog could develop by morning.

☁️ Clouds Return Tuesday

Clouds increase again Tuesday as a Pacific system moves moisture northward into the region. Light rain and snow develop in southern mountain areas late Tuesday, then spread northward Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Here’s what we’re looking at:



Mountains: 2–3 inches of snow possible

Higher valleys: Up to 1 inch

Lower valleys (including the Snake River Plain): Little to no snow

Most areas see under a quarter inch of total moisture, so this isn’t a major storm — just a steady, light system.

Precipitation begins tapering off on Wednesday evening in Idaho.

🔄 Active Pattern Continues Late Week

Thursday and Friday bring a brief break with drier conditions and slightly above-normal temperatures.

Another system moves in late Friday into the weekend. Right now, snow levels are around 4,000–5,000 feet, meaning lower valleys would likely see rain or a wintry mix.

Fresh powder in the mountains and a brand new week ahead — get out there and enjoy it! Make it a great one! ❄️✨