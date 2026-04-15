Freeze warnings issued for southern Idaho as temperatures drop into the 20s

IDAHO — The National Weather Service in Boise issued two freeze warnings for the valleys of southern Idaho and southeast Oregon as cold air moves into the region.

The warnings cover the Lower and Upper Treasure Valley, the Western Magic Valley, including the cities of Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, Twin Falls, Nyssa, and Ontario.

The first freeze warning is in effect from 4 to 10 a.m. on Thursday. The second freeze is expected to last from midnight Thursday night to 10 a.m. Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Scott Dorval says temperatures could fall to around 30 degrees in the Lower Treasure Valley and near 28 degrees in the Upper Treasure Valley and Magic Valley during the first round. The second freeze could bring lows between 24 and 28 degrees.

Scott says the cold could damage crops, harm sensitive plants, and possibly freeze unprotected outdoor plumbing. Officials are urging people to take steps now to prevent damage before temperatures drop.