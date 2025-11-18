Foggy Morning Commute— Mild Temps Hold through the week

Fog is affecting much of the Treasure Valley this morning, with the thickest pockets from Ontario through Nampa. Visibility is down to a quarter mile in spots, so if you’re commuting early, plan for extra time and slowdowns. Boise has stayed mostly clear thanks to light east winds, but there’s still a chance the fog drifts in later this morning.

Once we get into the afternoon, fog and low clouds lift and we’ll see quieter weather. A few light mountain showers are possible, mainly snow above 5,000–6,000 feet, but the valleys stay dry and mild — still running about 10° warmer than normal.

Fog is likely again tonight, and may spread farther east into more of the Treasure Valley. Another round of slow-going travel is possible Wednesday morning.

Through Thursday, temperatures stay 5–10° above normal with only small chances for mountain showers.

By Sunday into Monday, a stronger system moves in from the Pacific Northwest. This brings higher chances for rain and mountain snow, cooler temperatures, and the end of our quiet, foggy stretch.

