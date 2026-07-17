Flash flood watch in effect as storms target Idaho Mountains

Hot temperatures aren’t going anywhere, but today’s biggest weather story will be thunderstorms across south-central Idaho and the central Idaho mountains. Storms will develop this afternoon and evening and could bring heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and small hail.

The greatest concern will be over burn scars and steep terrain, where heavy rain could quickly lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Wapiti Burn Scar this afternoon and evening. If you are camping, hiking, or recreating near creeks, canyons, or burn scars, be prepared to move to higher ground quickly if heavy rain develops.

In addition to today’s storm threats, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect this afternoon for portions of southern Idaho and the East Central Mountains highlighted in pink. Hot temperatures, dry fuels, gusty winds, and lightning from thunderstorms could quickly spark and spread new fires. Remember, most wildfires are human-caused, and a few simple precautions can help prevent one from starting. Avoid outdoor burning in red-flag warning areas today.

Idaho News 6

Outside of thunderstorms, temperatures will remain hot with valley highs climbing into the upper 90s and near 100 degrees through the weekend and into next week. Stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Idaho News 6

Smoke from wildfires in central Oregon will continue impacting parts of southeast Oregon through the weekend and could occasionally drift into southwest Idaho at times.

However, the main weather story remains the combination of thunderstorms and heat. Storms developing this afternoon and evening could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds up to 60 mph, and small hail, especially across south-central Idaho and the central mountains.

Storm chances will gradually decrease this weekend as monsoonal moisture shifts east, leaving only isolated mountain thunderstorms by Sunday. Hot temperatures will continue, with valley highs reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, monsoonal moisture returns, bringing an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms across southern Idaho. While the added moisture may provide some relief from the heat, it will also increase the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding, especially over burn scars and steep terrain.